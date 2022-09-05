trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Slovakia on alert as tiger escaped from Ukraine seen in park

by The Associated Press - 09/05/22 11:43 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/05/22 11:43 AM ET

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Police and local authorities in eastern Slovakia have urged residents to be cautious after a tiger that escaped from private hands in neighboring Ukraine was seen over the weekend in a border area.

The town of Ulic told citizens Sunday to limit their outdoors movements. Police warned people against taking any risks. They said they were informed about the escaped tiger by their Ukrainian counterparts.

Slovakian authorities urged people to immediately inform them if they see the tiger.

On Monday, Slovakia’s Environment Ministry said there had been no new sightings of the animal.

On Sunday, the Poloniny national park located in the area had said photo traps registered the animal’s presence near three Slovakian towns.

The park said in a statement that the young tiger escaped from a private breeder in the Ukrainian town of Strychava, just on the other side of the border.

Park director Miroslav Bural told the Slovak Tasr news agency the tiger was originally in an unspecified zoo in eastern Ukraine but was transported to the west of the country due to the Russian invasion.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former GOP rep: Trump gave Democrats ...
  2. Graham defends ‘riots in the ...
  3. Trump must explain what he did and ...
  4. Judge grants Trump’s request to ...
  5. Trump says Fox News pushing ...
  6. These GOP figures have knocked Trump ...
  7. Lofgren says Trump’s Saturday rally ...
  8. McCaul: A lot of Republicans were ...
  9. Lofgren says Trump’s FBI criticism ...
  10. Why the US is becoming more brazen ...
  11. Black Lives Matter exec accused of ...
  12. Hillary Clinton reveals ...
  13. A better strategy than handouts to ...
  14. Biden responds to heckler at ...
  15. Watch live: Biden speaks at Labor Day ...
  16. Raskin: Ginni Thomas has ...
  17. Seven races that could decide the ...
  18. If history is our guide, Trump’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video