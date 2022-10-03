trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Somalia says a top al-Shabab extremist leader is killed

by OMAR FARUK, Associated Press - 10/03/22 4:39 AM ET
by OMAR FARUK, Associated Press - 10/03/22 4:39 AM ET
FILE – Armed al-Shabab fighters ride on pickup trucks as they prepare to travel into the city, just outside the capital Mogadishu, in Somalia on Dec. 8, 2008. Somali authorities said Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 that Abdullahi Nadir, a top leader of the al-Shabab extremist group who had a $3 million bounty on his head by the United States, was killed Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in a joint operation by the Somali National Army and international partner forces. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali authorities say a top leader of the al-Shabab extremist group has been killed in a joint operation by the Somali National Army and international partner forces.

Abdullahi Nadir had a $3 million bounty on his head by the United States and the Somali government described him as “one of the most important members of al-Shabab.”

He was killed Saturday in Haramka village in the Middle Jubba region, said the government statement issued Monday. He had been close to the former emir of al-Shabab, Ahmed Abdi Godane, and current leader Ahmed Diriye.

“His death is a thorn removed from the Somali nation, and the Somali people will be relieved from his misguidance and horrific acts,” the statement said, adding that Nadir had been in position to succeed the current al-Shabab leader.

Somalia’s president recently declared “total war” against al-Shabab, which has thousands of fighters and controls large parts of southern and central Somalia. The group supports itself in part by “taxing” or extorting residents, businesspeople and travelers, according to residents.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five cases to watch as a conservative ...
  2. Supreme Court declines to hear case ...
  3. Petraeus predicts US would lead NATO ...
  4. Wall Street Journal rips Trump’s ...
  5. When will the Social Security ...
  6. Supreme Court to hear challenge to ...
  7. Jackson is active questioner as she ...
  8. Putin puts US officials on edge with ...
  9. Progressives hunt for new, younger ...
  10. Supreme Court declines to hear ...
  11. For Ron DeSantis, what a difference a ...
  12. Tillerson to be called as witness in ...
  13. Gaetz asks for Florida hurricane aid ...
  14. Supreme Court turns away challenge to ...
  15. Five takeaways from the ...
  16. McMaster on Putin threat: ‘If you ...
  17. Supreme Court to hear case that could ...
  18. DeSantis defends timing of Ian ...
Load more

Video

See all Video