trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

South Africa counts damage, death by tanker truck explosion

by ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press - 12/25/22 7:59 AM ET
by ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press - 12/25/22 7:59 AM ET
A burned out vehicle marks the spot where a gas tanker exploded under a bridge in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas has exploded in the South African town of Boksburg, killing at least 8 people and injuring more than 50 others on Saturday. (AP Photo/Hein Kaiser)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa was coming to grips Sunday with the full extent of the destruction and deaths caused by a Christmas Eve tanker truck explosion near Johannesburg as officials reported the death toll rising to 15.

The truck was carrying gas when it got stuck under a low-lying bridge in the town of Boksburg, on Saturday, sparking flames. As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames the tanker exploded, according to emergency services officials..

A “fire bomb” from the explosion substantially damaged Tambo Memorial Hospital, located about 100 meters (110 yards) away, authorities said. Three hospital staff members were among those killed, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said.

The hospital’s emergency unit and X-ray department were badly damaged, he said.

Residents who had gathered to see the burning truck fled from the explosion, some with their clothes burned off, witnesses told the News24 news website. At least 321 injured people were taken to the damaged hospital, though some were later transferred to other Johannesburg-area hospitals.

Several houses and vehicles were also damaged by the explosion, according to officials.

“A fireball in the sky,” is how resident Rolf Bjornstad described the explosion to News24.

“There was heat coming into the house. I thought of my wife, kids, and helping the affected people,” he said.

The tanker truck transporting liquefied petroleum gas — used in homes and industries for heating and cooking — was en route to Botswana from South Africa’s Indian Ocean port of Richards Bay, said officials. Questions were being asked about why the tanker was on an indirect local route and not on a major highway.

The incident will be investigated, said Tania Campbell, the mayor of Ekurhuleni, the municipality which includes Boksburg.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
  2. Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
  3. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  4. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  5. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  6. Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house
  7. ‘And all through the House…’ — What History will make of the Jan. 6 ...
  8. Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine
  9. These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2022
  10. Raskin: Electoral Count Act reform ‘doesn’t solve the fundamental ...
  11. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  12. DeSantis-Trump differences come into view
  13. Professor sues TikTok poster who accused her in University of Idaho killings
  14. DeSantis: Angling to become king of ‘the stupid party’
  15. The trouble with Harry and Meghan
  16. Judge dismisses Kari Lake’s election lawsuit
  17. Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee following final report release
  18. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video