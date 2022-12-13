trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

South Africa parliament to vote on impeachment of Ramaphosa

by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 12/13/22 5:29 AM ET
by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 12/13/22 5:29 AM ET
Cyril Ramaphosa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, center, leaves an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday Dec. 5, 2022. Ramaphosa might lose his job, and his reputation as a corruption fighter, as he faces possible impeachment over claims that he tried to cover up the theft of millions of dollars stashed inside a couch on his farm. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African lawmakers are to vote Tuesday on whether to start impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over a report that says he held undeclared foreign currency at his farm in 2020.

The crucial vote comes after a damning parliamentary report alleged that Ramaphosa illegally hid at least $580,000 in cash in a sofa at his Phala Phala game ranch. It said he did not report the theft of the money to police in order to avoid questions over how he got the foreign currency and why he had not declared it to authorities.

The report has brought Ramaphosa’s opponents — opposition parties and even rivals within his party, the ruling African National Congress — to call for him to step down.

Lawmakers will need a two-thirds majority to launch impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa which is unlikely because his ANC party decided last week to stand by him. The ANC holds 230 of the 400 seats in parliament so the ruling party can block any move to start the impeachment proceedings.

The ANC has said its lawmakers will oppose any moves to have Ramaphosa impeached, saying it will vote against the adoption of the report.

The parliamentary vote comes in a week where Ramaphosa will also be fighting for his political life as he seeks to be re-elected the leader of the ANC at its national conference starting in Johannesburg on Friday.

The conference will also elect members of the party’s National Executive Committee, which is the party’s highest decision-making body.

Ramaphosa must be re-elected as the ANC leader in order to stand for re-election to a second term as South Africa’s president in 2024.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  2. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
  5. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  6. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  7. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  8. White House calls attacks on Fauci ‘incredibly dangerous’ after Musk tweets
  9. The door opened by Sen. Sinema’s brave decision 
  10. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  11. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  12. Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party
  13. Special election to replace McEachin in House set for February
  14. Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health ...
  15. These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
  16. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  17. ‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin slams ‘sheer hypocrisy’ of Pompeo’s ...
  18. Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’
Load more

Video

See all Video