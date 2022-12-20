trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

South African leader urges his ANC party to fight corruption

by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 12/20/22 11:47 AM ET
by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 12/20/22 11:47 AM ET
President of the African National Congress Cyril Ramaphosa gives a black power salute at the end of the 55th National Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged his party, the ruling African National Congress, to fight corruption.

“We have no choice, we either deal with corruption or we perish,” said Ramaphosa Tuesday, closing the ANC’s conference where he was reelected its leader. ”Corruption within our party is, indeed, a dire threat.”

Ramaphosa’s reelection as the party’s leader was a major victory following a spirited campaign by his rivals to elect former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Although he campaigned as a fighter against corruption, Ramaphosa has recently been dogged by scandal himself. He’s been facing calls to step down after a parliamentary report said he may have broken currency regulations by keeping undeclared sums of dollars at his farm.

Last week Ramaphosa survived a parliamentary vote to start an impeachment process. His reelection as ANC leader paves the way for him to run for a second term as South Africa’s president in national elections in 2024.

According to Ramaphosa, unity within the party is necessary to deal with South Africa’s daunting array of problems including nationwide power cuts of more than 7 hours per day and an unemployment rate of 35%.

Cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, one of the members of parliament who defied the ANC and voted in favor of impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa, may face party disciplinary action for his disobedience. After Ramaphosa’s reelection as party leader she said she hoped for a better ANC.

“I hope that the future can be better for the ANC, that it can be stronger and that it can be more responsive to the people, that we can serve the people better,” said Dlamini-Zuma on the sidelines of the conference. “I hope that the people can trust the ANC.”

The leadership race took up virtually all the time of the 5-day ANC conference and delegates did not have time to debate and adopt new policies. Nor has it announced the results of the vote to elect the 80 members of the National Executive Committee.

The conference will reconvene in January to finalize its policy reports, newly-elected secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Tuesday. The conference experienced major delays during the registration of delegates.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  2. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  3. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  4. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  5. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  6. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  7. Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution
  8. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  9. Marijuana advocates stunned after McConnell opposition dooms banking bill
  10. Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get across US
  11. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  12. Pentagon seeks to reassure after Air Force grounds entire B-2 bomber fleet
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump tax returns to be released; Senate ...
  14. Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
  15. Democrats vote to release six years of Trump’s tax returns
  16. Kremlin warns more US arms shipments to Ukraine would mark ‘aggravation of ...
  17. Why Belarus matters for the Russia-Ukraine war
  18. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
Load more

Video

See all Video