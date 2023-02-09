trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

South Africa’s Ramaphosa calls ‘state of disaster’ on power

by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 02/09/23 8:24 AM ET
by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 02/09/23 8:24 AM ET
FILE – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the African National Congress national conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec. 16, 2022. Ramaphosa is under pressure to convince the country that his government is addressing the nation’s dire electricity crisis and bleak economic outlook in his annual State of the Nation Address on Thursday. Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a state of disaster with immediate effect to deal with the country’s severe electricity crisis including prolonged daily power blackouts.

“Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures. The energy crisis is an existential threat to our economy and social fabric,” said Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation address Thursday night.

The declaration of a state of disaster comes as rolling power cuts of up to 8 hours per day are hitting homes, factories and businesses across the nation of 60 million. The state of disaster is an emergency measure previously implemented to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the deadly floods that killed over 400 people last year.

According to Ramaphosa, the declaration will enable his government to exempt essential services like hospitals and water treatment plants from power blackouts and enable the government to purchase additional power from neighboring countries on an emergency basis.

It will also enable the government to assist businesses to deal with the effects of widespread power cuts, including making diesel-powered generators and solar panels more widely available.

The country’s power utility Eskom is unable to produce adequate power due to frequent breakdowns at its aging coal-fired power stations and years of corruption.

Ramaphosa also announced that he will appoint a minister of electricity, whose sole focus would be to deal with the electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa’s speech was delayed for 45 minutes after disruptions by members of parliament from the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party, who were eventually removed from the sitting by security personnel.

He is expected to reshuffle his Cabinet following the resignation of deputy president David Mabuza and changes in the leadership of the ruling African National Congress party. Ramaphosa is expected to appoint newly-elected ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile to replace Mabuza.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  2. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  3. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  4. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  5. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  6. Democrats launch effort to expel Santos from Congress
  7. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  8. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  9. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  10. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  11. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  12. Hunter Biden attorney rejects House Oversight request for records
  13. Fetterman doctors rule out new stroke, office says
  14. Sinema: State of the Union ‘has devolved into a junior high softball game’
  15. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  16. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  17. Biden gets the best of GOP
  18. Senators call out Buttigieg at Southwest hearing
Load more

Video

See all Video