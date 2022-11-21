trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

South Africa’s top court orders Hani’s killer to be paroled

by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 11/21/22 10:43 AM ET
by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 11/21/22 10:43 AM ET
Janusz Walus
FILE – Polish citizen Janusz Walus is sworn in during a Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing in Mamelodi, Pretoria, South Africa, Nov. 24, 1997. South Africa’s Constitutional Court on Monday Nov. 21, 2022, ordered the release of Janusz Walus, the man jailed for killing anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993. Hani was killed outside his home in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, in an assassination that threatened to plunge South Africa into political violence ahead of its transition from white minority rule to democracy. (AP Photo/Cobus Bodenstein, File)

JOHNANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s Constitutional Court has ordered the release of Janusz Walus, the man jailed for killing anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993.

Hani was killed outside his home in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, in an assassination that threatened to plunge South Africa into political violence ahead of its transition from white minority rule to democracy.

Hani was the leader of the ruling African National Congress’ military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe, and was the general secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP).

Walus, now a 69-year-old Polish citizen, was sentenced to life in prison and his applications to be released on parole have been rejected by several justice ministers.

He was convicted alongside Clive Derby-Lewis, who was released on medical parole in 2015 and died in 2016.

However, the Constitutional Court delivered a unanimous judgment in favour of Walus after reviewing Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s 2020 decision to reject his application.

According to the judgment, Walus should be placed on parole in the next 10 days. The court said he had met the threshold to be released on parole, and described the minister’s decision to reject his application as irrational.

The South African Communist Party on Sunday rejected the court’s decision, saying it was an attack on Hani’s family and the organization that he led before his death. General secretary Solly Mapaila told reporters outside the court that the ruling was an injustice to the people of South Africa who had lost their loved ones during apartheid.

“The Constitutional Court is a court of democracy, it cannot be upholding apartheid injustice. This is an injustice by the highest court,” said Mapaila.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  2. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  3. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  4. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  5. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  6. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  7. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  8. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  9. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  10. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  11. Reality TV’s Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
  12. Voters name Trump as biggest loser of midterms
  13. Republicans seize on early voting after disappointing midterms
  14. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  15. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  16. Vet who took down alleged club shooter: ‘I reached up and did what I had to ...
  17. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  18. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on his party understanding the border: ‘Not even ...
Load more

Video

See all Video