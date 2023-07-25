trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

South Korean court overturns impeachment of government minister ousted over deadly crowd crush

by KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press - 07/25/23 7:03 AM ET
by KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press - 07/25/23 7:03 AM ET
South Korea's Constitutional Court Chief Justice Yoo Nam-seok, top center, and other judges sit before the judgment at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. South Korea's Constitutional Court on Tuesday overturned the impeachment of the public safety minister ousted over a Halloween crowd surge that killed nearly 160 people last October at a nightlife district in the capital, Seoul. (Yonhap via AP)
South Korea’s Constitutional Court Chief Justice Yoo Nam-seok, top center, and other judges sit before the judgment at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday overturned the impeachment of the public safety minister ousted over a Halloween crowd surge that killed nearly 160 people last October at a nightlife district in the capital, Seoul. (Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday overturned the impeachment of the public safety minister ousted over a Halloween crowd surge that killed nearly 160 people last October at a nightlife district in the capital, Seoul.

The court’s decision allowed Lee Sang-min to return as the minister of the interior and safety. Vice Minister Han Chang-seob had served as acting minister since February when South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach Lee, saying he should be held responsible for the government’s failure to employ effective crowd control measures and its botched emergency response, which contributed to the high death toll in Itaewon.

Lee, 58, is seen as a key ally of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose office welcomed the decision and had accused the opposition liberals of creating “shameful history” by pushing for his impeachment.

In rejecting the parliamentary impeachment of Lee, the court said he could not be held chiefly responsible for the crowd crush, which it said reflected broader failures across different government organizations to “develop a combined ability to respond to large-scale disasters.”

There’s not enough evidence to prove that Lee failed to carry out his legal and constitutional duties as a government official to protect the safety and lives of citizens, the court said.

Lee, in a statement released by his ministry, expressed condolences to the victims who died in Itaewon but said it was time to end “wasteful political bickering” over the tragedy.

Lee was the first Cabinet minister impeached by the National Assembly, which previously impeached conservative President Park Geun-hye in 2016. The Constitutional Court formally removed Park from office in March 2017 by upholding lawmakers’ decision to impeach her. She was imprisoned for corruption before her liberal successor, Moon Jae-in, pardoned her in December 2021.

Following a 74-day investigation into the crowd crush in January, a special investigation team led by the National Police Agency concluded that police and municipal officials in Seoul’s Yongsan district failed to plan out effective crowd control measures despite correctly anticipating huge crowds of Halloween revelers in Itaewon.

Police also ignored hotline calls placed by pedestrians who warned of swelling crowds before the surge turned deadly on Oct. 28. Officials also botched their response before people began getting toppled over and crushed in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel and failed to establish control of the scene and allow paramedics to reach the injured in time, according to the investigation.

Police have pursued criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter and negligence, against 23 officials — about half of them law enforcement officers — over the lack of crowd controls and safety measures in Itaewon.

But critics, including opposition politicians and families of the victims, have claimed that police investigators went soft on the higher members of Yoon’s government, including Lee and National Policy Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun, who had faced calls to resign.

Despite anticipating a crowd of more than 100,000, Seoul police had assigned 137 officers to Itaewon on the day of the crush. Some experts have called the crush in Itaewon a “manmade disaster” that could have been prevented with fairly simple steps, such as employing more police and public workers to monitor bottleneck points, enforcing one-way walk lanes and blocking narrow pathways.

Lee faced huge criticism shortly after the crowd crush after he insisted that having more police and emergency personnel on the ground still wouldn’t have prevented the tragedy in Itaewon, in what was seen as an attempt to sidestep questions about the lack of preventive measures.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  2. Resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene brought by House Democrat
  3. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  4. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
  5. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  6. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  7. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  8. Federal court blocks Biden rule limiting asylum
  9. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  10. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  11. McCarthy: Biden probes ‘rising to the level of impeachment inquiry’ 
  12. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  13. Great job, Mr. President! Time to retire.
  14. Ohio abortion ballot measure meets signature requirement for November
  15. UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire
  16. The Memo: Culture-war battles fail to deliver for DeSantis
  17. DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset
  18. What needs to happen to fix the housing market? Experts have some suggestions
Load more