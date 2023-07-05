trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Suspect in Ukraine detonates explosives at a courthouse, killing himself and wounding 2 officers

by AP - 07/05/23 4:05 PM ET
by AP - 07/05/23 4:05 PM ET
Members of the media gather outside the Shevchenskivskyi court during a news conference by Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A man brought to court to stand trial blew himself up in the courthouse. The accused was attempting to escape custody at the time, according to a statement from the Kyiv city administration. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Members of the media gather outside the Shevchenskivskyi court during a news conference by Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A man brought to court to stand trial blew himself up in the courthouse. The accused was attempting to escape custody at the time, according to a…

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A criminal suspect died Tuesday when he detonated explosives inside a court building in the Ukrainian capital, and two police officers were wounded, officials said.

The suspect, Ihor Humeniuk, detonated an explosive device inside the Shevchenkivskyi District Court, as he made an abortive attempt to escape, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Humeniuk received the explosives and managed to bring them inside the court building. The two wounded officers belong to a special police unit.

Humeniuk has been in custody for eight years on charges of throwing a grenade during a demonstration outside the country’s parliament that killed three members of the National Guard and wounded more than 140 others in 2015.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media ‘stupid,’ ‘potentially ...
  5. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  6. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  7. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  8. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  9. Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post
  10. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  11. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  12. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  13. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  14. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  15. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
  16. Iran attempted to seize 2 oil tankers, US Navy says
  17. Negotiations collapse between Teamsters and UPS as strike looms
  18. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
Load more