trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Swiss government rejects 3rd gender option, at least for now

by The Associated Press - 12/21/22 6:19 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/21/22 6:19 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — The Swiss government on Wednesday rejected the idea of introducing a third gender option or no-gender option for official records, a position which differs from that of some neighboring countries.

Responding to two proposals from parliament, the governing Federal Council said “the binary gender model is still strongly anchored in Swiss society.”

“The social preconditions for the introduction of a third gender or for a general waiver of the gender entry in the civil registry currently are not there,” it said.

The Federal Council added that such options would require “numerous” changes to the Swiss Constitution and to laws both at the national level and in the country’s 26 cantons (states). Currently, people are entered into the civil registry as male or female, with no other option.

The government said a national ethics commission found in a 2020 report that the time wasn’t yet right for a change to the system.

Switzerland has an unusual political system in which four parties from the left to the nationalist right are represented in the government and frequent referendums are held on all kinds of issues.

In 2018, the German government approved a third gender option for official records, allowing people to be registered as “diverse.” The law already allowed for gender to be left blank.

In doing so, Germany complied with a ruling the previous year from the country’s highest court, which decided that people must be allowed to be entered in records as neither male nor female.

Ruling on a case brought by an intersex person, judges ordered German authorities either to create a third identity or scrap gender entries altogether.

In Austria, a federal court ruled in 2018 that authorities must allow people to be entered in official records as something other than male or female, if they so wish. However, it found no need to change the country’s existing law since it didn’t specify explicitly that people’s gender must be male or female.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  2. Republican ‘shadow committee’ issues Jan. 6 counter-report
  3. Five biggest moments from Zelensky’s address to Congress
  4. Mike Lee, Title 42 drama holds up omnibus passage
  5. Zelensky address meets divided House GOP preparing to grab purse strings
  6. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  7. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  8. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  9. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  10. Biden greets Zelensky at White House
  11. Five takeaways from Zelensky’s trip to Washington
  12. Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution
  13. Republican Jewish group calls on incoming GOP lawmaker George Santos to answer ...
  14. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  15. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  16. Marijuana advocates stunned after McConnell opposition dooms banking bill
  17. Jeffries blasts Santos amid résumé scandal: ‘A complete and utter fraud’
  18. Feehery: A huge Christmas gift to the left 
Load more

Video

See all Video