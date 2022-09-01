trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Swiss police nab 2 suspected of ties to Islamic State group

by The Associated Press - 09/01/22 9:44 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/01/22 9:44 AM ET

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police arrested two people Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into their suspected support for, or participation in, the banned Islamic State group, authorities said.

The police operation, which also involved searches of four houses in the Geneva and Vaud cantons, or regions, was part of a criminal case opened in July last year by the Swiss attorney general’s office.

The case centers on a Swiss-Macedonian dual national and a citizen of Kosovo, who lived separately in the two Swiss regions. The arrests were made in French-speaking western Switzerland.

The two suspects, who were not identified by name, were transferred to the Swiss capital, Bern, for questioning by the attorney general’s office, which will decide whether to keep them in custody pending trial.

Switzerland, whose policy of neutrality aims to keep it out of conflicts, has largely avoided the violent extremism that has swept across other parts of Europe.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Scott feud bursts out into ...
  2. Judge withholds ruling on special ...
  3. DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of ...
  4. Cook Political Report moves five ...
  5. Five ways student loan borrowers can ...
  6. Republicans rage against ranked ...
  7. Graham loses bid to avoid questioning ...
  8. Fauci warns of ‘pretty bad flu ...
  9. Why don’t Jackson, ...
  10. Study links common asthma medication ...
  11. No, Trump didn’t declassify ...
  12. Biden leads Trump in hypothetical ...
  13. Biden approval rating up 9 points ...
  14. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes ...
  15. Biden giving political prime-time ...
  16. House Republicans target Meta’s FBI ...
  17. Democrats see opening to take down ...
  18. White House calls out ...
Load more

Video

See all Video