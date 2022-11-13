trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island

by The Associated Press - 11/13/22 12:14 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/13/22 12:14 AM ET
Visitors look at the J-16D electronic warfare variant of the Chinese military’s J-16 airplane during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2021 in Zhuhai, southern China, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, China’s military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across the median line in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, the ministry said. It said they included six Shenyang J-11 and four J-16 aircraft.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The island never has been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government stepped up efforts this year to intimidate Taiwan. It has sent fighter planes and bombers to fly near the island and fired missiles into the sea.

On Saturday, Taiwan’s military also spotted four Chengdu J-10 fighters, a Y-8 antisubmarine warfare plane and three H-6 bombers southwest of the island, the Ministry of Defense said on its website. It said three Chinese drones also were detected.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here’s where the Alaska House and ...
  2. Here’s a game plan: Biden replaces ...
  3. Ranking the Democrats who could run ...
  4. Five lessons from the midterm exit ...
  5. GOP candidate who reportedly ...
  6. Fox News faces post-midterm choice ...
  7. Here’s how much increases to the ...
  8. Sen. Rick Scott calls 2022 election a ...
  9. Democrat defeats GOP election denier ...
  10. Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has ...
  11. Haberman: Trump ‘willing to burn it ...
  12. Democrats will keep control of ...
  13. GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement ...
  14. Quit saying Tuesday was good for ...
  15. Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, securing ...
  16. Biden eagerly watches as Trump flails ...
  17. Rubio, Hawley call for Senate GOP ...
  18. The West must stop ‘shooting behind ...
Load more

Video

See all Video