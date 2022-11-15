trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Taliban: Afghanistan regrets deadly border shooting incident

by The Associated Press - 11/15/22 8:01 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/15/22 8:01 AM ET

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban expressed regret Tuesday for a shooting incident that killed a Pakistani soldier over the weekend and led to the closure of a main border crossing.

Chaman, in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, is the most important border point for trade between the two countries, after Torkham in the country’s mountainous northwest.

Taliban-appointed spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan “expresses regret” for the incident and has appointed a high-level committee to investigate it.

He said the border guard was shot dead by an unknown person.

“The security institutions of the Islamic Emirate are trying to pay serious attention to prevent such incidents from happening again,” Mujahid said.

The frontier between Pakistan and Afghanistan has seen similar shooting incidents before at Chaman, Torkham and other crossing points.

Officials did not immediately say when the border crossing at Chaman will reopen.

Thousands of Afghans are waiting to cross the border on either side.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump ...
  2. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for ...
  3. GOP acrimony spills over at heated ...
  4. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if ...
  5. Democrats fire back as Trump ...
  6. Trump announces 2024 run for president
  7. McCarthy wins GOP vote for ...
  8. What a housing market correction ...
  9. Boebert holds edge as House race ...
  10. Ivanka Trump says she won’t be ...
  11. Biden: ‘Unlikely’ missile that ...
  12. Mormon church announces support for ...
  13. Americans must reject Trump in 2024
  14. Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from ...
  15. Five questions hanging over Trump’s ...
  16. Russian missiles reportedly cross ...
  17. Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for ...
  18. Why Alaska’s House race still ...
Load more

Video

See all Video