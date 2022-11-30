trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school

by RAHIM FAIEZ, Associated Press - 11/30/22 6:10 AM ET
by RAHIM FAIEZ, Associated Press - 11/30/22 6:10 AM ET
This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said.

The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety.

Video distributed by the Taliban to the media showed the blast site, a hall littered with debris, mats and shoes, with dead bodies and bloodstains on the floor. Sirens can be heard in the background and men, some of them armed, move through the hall surveying the explosion’s aftermath.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said a number of students were wounded in the attack. Samangan province has a majority population of ethnic Uzbeks.

A document from a local authority said that 16 people were killed and 22 wounded. The document, which was shared with The Associated Press, also said three trucks and 12 personnel from the fire department helped security forces with the wounded and to clean up the area. The official who shared the document did not want to give his name because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence that escalated since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

IS has carried out bombings targeting in particular Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minority but has also targeted Sunni mosques and madrassas, especially ones connected to the Taliban. The Taliban and the Islamic State group both adhere to a hard-line ideology but are bitter rivals.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  3. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  4. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  5. These are the House members who broke from their parties on rail strike ...
  6. House panel gets Trump tax returns
  7. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  8. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  9. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  10. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  11. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  12. DHS warns of ‘heightened threat environment’ in pre-holiday terrorism ...
  13. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  14. Biden administration paying $75 million to move three tribes affected by ...
  15. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  16. Conservative host Mark Levin labels McCarthy GOP opponents the ‘five ...
  17. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  18. Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot
Load more

Video

See all Video