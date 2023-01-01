trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Taliban: Kabul checkpoint bomb blast kills, wounds several

by The Associated Press - 01/01/23 7:00 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/01/23 7:00 AM ET
A Taliban fighter stands guard as a woman walks past in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Recent Taliban rulings on Afghan women include bans on university education and working for NGOs, sparking protests in major cities. Security in the capital Kabul has intensified in recent days, with more checkpoints, armed vehicles, and Taliban special forces on the streets. Authorities have not given a reason for the tougher security. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded near a checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport Sunday morning killing and wounding “several” people, a Taliban official said, the first deadly blast of 2023 in Afghanistan.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

The military airport is around 200 meters (219 yards) from the civilian airport and close to the Interior Ministry, itself the site of a suicide bombing last October that killed at least four people.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the blast left several people dead and wounded. He gave no exact figures or further information about the bombing, saying details of an investigation will be shared later.

Although Taliban security forces prevented photography and filming directly at the blast site, the checkpoint appeared damaged but intact. It is on Airport Road, which leads to high-security neighborhoods housing government ministries, foreign embassies and the presidential palace.

A spokesman for the Kabul police chief, Khalid Zadran, was not immediately available for comment.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  2. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
  3. GOP governor: Jan. 6 should disqualify Trump from holding office
  4. GOP sounds alarm over struggles with Gen Z voters
  5. Scrutiny turns to George Santos’s campaign funding
  6. What fast food places and restaurants are open New Year’s Eve, Day?
  7. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  8. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  9. An Orthodox Christmas offensive can set conditions for winning the Ukraine war
  10. Hoyer confident McCarthy has votes to be Speaker
  11. Lawyer: Idaho stabbings suspect ‘looking forward to being exonerated’
  12. Kevin Brady on Trump tax return release: ‘This is a dangerous new precedent’
  13. The political winners and losers of 2022
  14. Butterfield resigns from Congress ahead of starting lobbying job
  15. Immigration, energy, abortion: Scalise announces first legislation for House GOP
  16. Zelensky addresses Russians after New Year’s Eve strikes: ‘No one will ever ...
  17. Sinner or saint, George Santos must be seated
  18. The left’s 5 biggest unknowns for 2023
Load more

Video

See all Video