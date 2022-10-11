trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Taliban says 5.1 earthquake jolts northeastern Afghanistan

by The Associated Press - 10/11/22 7:19 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/11/22 7:19 AM ET

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday jolted the Afghan city of Faizabad, the capital city of northeastern Badakhshan province, a Taliban official said.

Abdul Wahid Rayan, the director of the Taliban news agency Bakhtar, said the center of the quake was Shaghnan district and it was felt in other parts of the province.

He had no information on any casualties or damage caused by the quake, but local media reported it was felt around 350 kilometers away in northern Balkh province.

In June, a powerful earthquake ignited another crisis in the struggling country, underscoring the Taliban’s limited capabilities and isolation. United Nations officials said at the time that 770 people were killed, while the Taliban put the death toll at 1,150.

Overstretched aid groups already keeping millions of Afghans alive rushed supplies to victims of the June quake, but most countries responded tepidly to the Taliban’s calls for international help.

The international cutoff of Afghanistan’s financing has deepened the country’s economic collapse and fueled its humanitarian crises.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gabbard says she can’t stay in ...
  2. Trump pushes for Russia-Ukraine ...
  3. Five takeaways from the Ryan-Vance ...
  4. Democratic optimism grows in battle ...
  5. McCarthy made fellow Republican cry ...
  6. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden ...
  7. Senate races reach new heights of ...
  8. Supreme Court denies appeal by ...
  9. Belarus’s Lukashenko announces ...
  10. Riggleman says he cut ad for Democrat ...
  11. Iran oil workers go on strike
  12. Here’s what you need to know ...
  13. Biden brokers breakthrough maritime ...
  14. Nevada shows signs of growing red wave
  15. Florida students protest Sasse ...
  16. McCarthy told Trump that Jan. 6 ...
  17. Five reasons why the Crimean bridge ...
  18. Vindman on wave of attacks in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video