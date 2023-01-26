trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Tanzania squeezes Maasai by seizing livestock, report says

by WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press - 01/26/23 9:43 AM ET
by WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press - 01/26/23 9:43 AM ET
Cattle belonging to Maasai ethnic group graze in the highlands of Ngorongoro Conservation Area, west of Arusha, northern Tanzania on Jan. 17, 2015. The Tanzanian government is seizing livestock from Indigenous Maasai herders in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in its latest attempt to clear way for tourism and trophy hunting, a report released Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, said. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy, File)

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The Tanzanian government is seizing livestock from Indigenous Maasai herders in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in its latest attempt to clear way for tourism and trophy hunting, a report released Thursday said.

The update from the Oakland Institute, a U.S.-based environmental think tank, found that the government forcefully confiscated some 5,880 cattle and 767 goats and sheep from the Maasai in November and December last year and is demanding that owners pay heavy fines. Those failing to pay have their livestock auctioned and moved away.

“Livestock is central to the Maasai culture and livelihoods,” Anuradha Mittal, executive director, The Oakland Institute told The Associated Press. “Losing cattle is therefore catastrophic for them. With this new tactic the government’s goal is clearly to drive them away from their ancestral lands.”

The government has remained adamant that the relocations will pave the way for safari tourism, conservation and trophy hunting for lions, elephants and other famous large species, aiding the country’s environment and economic development. It termed the Maasai’s displacement as “voluntary,” adding it would suit the lives of the semi-nomadic pastoralists.

But Mittal said the government’s assertions that the relocations would better the lives of the Maasai are “a blatant lie.” He added that the government “continues to prioritize tourism revenues over everything else, including lives.”

Previously the government has been accused of denying access to essential health services, grazing lands, water points and salt licks to compel the Maasai to move out of the area.

Salangat Marko, a herder from Ololosokwan village in Loliondo where pastures are being cleared, is worried for the future of his family.

“We are in a bowl of economic suicide,” he said. “A community depending on livestock without grazing land. I have cows with no grass and water. Herders intimidated and beaten … where do we go and what do we feed our children?”

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Maasai villages occupy a small fraction of the site, within the Loliondo commune.

In June last year the Tanzanian government was accused of using violence against Maasai people protesting their eviction, attracting heavy international criticism. But the Maasais suffered a setback when a regional court ruled in favor of the evictions.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, normally based in Gambia, is currently in Tanzania to seek information on the human rights situation for Indigenous peoples in the Loliondo and Ngorongoro areas.

Several Tanzanian human rights agencies have urged the commission to be impartial and organize confidential private hearing sessions with victims of the displacement and civil society organizations well away from ongoing state-sponsored efforts.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US will send Ukraine more modern version of Abrams tank
  2. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  3. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
  4. Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
  5. 3-month-old conjoined twins separated in historic surgery at Texas hospital
  6. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  7. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  8. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  9. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  10. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  11. McHenry says McCarthy would not be Speaker if Rogers wasn’t pulled back
  12. DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’
  13. Illinois governor slams DeSantis’s decision to block AP course
  14. Trump’s typical social posts could push up against Meta’s rules
  15. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  16. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  17. Memphis braces for release of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating
  18. NJ Democrat rips return of indoor smoking to House 
Load more

Video

See all Video