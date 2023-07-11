trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Thousands gather in Bosnia and commemorate the 1995 Srebrenica massacre anniversary

by AP - 07/11/23 4:25 AM ET
by AP - 07/11/23 4:25 AM ET
Bosnian muslim effendi walks through the memorial cemetery in Potocari, Bosnia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 prior to the mass burial of newly identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide. Thousands gather in the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 28th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Bosnian muslim effendi walks through the memorial cemetery in Potocari, Bosnia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 prior to the mass burial of newly identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide. Thousands gather in the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 28th anniversary on Monday of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin…

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of people from around Bosnia and abroad gathered in Srebrenica on Tuesday for the annual ritual of commemorating the 1995 massacre in the eastern town and to give a dignified burial to the victims unearthed from mass graves and only recently identified through DNA analysis.

Twenty-eight years after they were brutally murdered in Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust, 27 men and three teenage boys will be laid to rest Tuesday at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery just outside Srebrenica, joining more than 6,600 massacre victims already reburied there.

Relatives of the victims can bury only partial remains of their loved ones as they are typically found scattered over several different mass graves, sometimes miles (kilometers) apart. Such was the case of Mirsda Merdzic, who will bury her father on Tuesday.

“Only a very few bones of his were retrieved because he had been found (in a mass grave) near the Drina River,” she said while huddling next to a casket shrouded in the green burial cloth. “Maybe the river washed him away.”

Selma Ramic reburied a handful of bones of her father’s several years ago, but continues returning to the town for the anniversary to honor others who had shared his fate.

“One photo is the only thing I have left of my father, but I have love for him in my heart,” said Ramic, adding: “He still lives in us, he will live on as long as we are alive.”

The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war, which came after the breakup of Yugoslavia unleashed nationalist passions and territorial ambitions that set Bosnian Serbs against the country’s two other main ethnic populations — Croats and Bosniaks.

On 11 July 1995, Bosnian Serbs overran a U.N.-protected safe haven in Srebrenica. They separated at least 8,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys from their wives, mothers and sisters, chased them through woods around the ill-fated town, and slaughtered them.

The perpetrators then plowed their victims’ bodies into hastily made mass graves, which they later dug up with bulldozers, scattering the remains among other burial sites to hide the evidence of their war crimes.

The Bosnian Serb wartime political leader Radovan Karadzic and his military commander Ratko Mladic were both convicted of genocide in Srebrenica by a special U.N. war crimes tribunal in The Hague. In all, the tribunal and courts in the Balkans have sentenced close to 50 Bosnian Serb wartime officials to more than 700 years in prison for the Srebrenica killings.

However, most Serbian and Bosnian Serbs officials still celebrate Karadzic and Mladic as national heroes and continue to downplay or even deny the Srebrenica killings.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  2. Democrats want DOJ to turn over info on Barr, Durham trip to Italy
  3. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  4. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  5. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  6. McConnell denounces white supremacy in response to Tuberville controversy
  7. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  8. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  9. Segment of Manchin-backed pipeline blocked despite inclusion in debt limit bill
  10. A record share of Americans is living alone
  11. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  12. Tucker Carlson hosting first GOP presidential forum — without Trump
  13. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  14. Greene brushes off Freedom Caucus ‘drama club’
  15. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  16. Anderson Cooper needles DeSantis for blaming bad poll numbers on media
  17. Kremlin spokesperson: Countermeasures planned in response to Sweden’s NATO ...
  18. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
Load more