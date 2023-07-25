trending:

Toronto police seek suspects after luxury cars are stolen from a car dealership in broad daylight

by AP - 07/25/23 9:07 AM ET
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police are seeking help from the public to identify three suspects who allegedly stole luxury vehicles from a car dealership.

Police said Monday they responded to a vehicle theft call just after 3:40 p.m. on Saturday at a dealership in the downtown area of Dundas Street East and Carroll Street area.

They say three people entered the dealership and stole three luxury vehicles.

The stolen vehicles are a black 2021 Rolls Royce Dawn without a license plate, a black 2022 Bentley Bentayga with Ontario plate number CYAA632, and a white 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan with Ontario plate number CXCY439. The combined value of the cars is worth more than 1 million Canadian dollars ($750,000)

The vehicles were last seen driving northbound on Carroll Street.

Police have released images of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers. The suspects are wearing masks in the photos.

Toronto has seen a large spike in car thefts this year.

