trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries

by The Associated Press - 12/07/22 3:39 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/07/22 3:39 AM ET
Passengers and railway staff are seen at the scene of a train collision in Montcada i Reixac, Spain, Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022. Spanish officials say two trains have collided near Barcelona and 155 people have been hurt. Emergency services for Catalonia said no passengers were seriously injured. The collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona. (Josep Jorge via AP)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two passenger trains taking commuters to the city of Barcelona collided early Wednesday, injuring more than 150 people, though none seriously, Spanish officials said.

Emergency services said medics tended to 155 people on site, with 39 later taken to medical centers for further treatment. The reported injuries were limited to knocks and bruises.

The collision occurred near Montcada i Reixac, a town 30 minutes north of Barcelona. Many people make the daily commute from the town and others nearby to Spain’s second largest city to work each day.

Spanish Civil Protection said one train was stopped when the second train failed to brake on time and ran into it from behind at around 8 a.m. A total of about 800 passengers were on the two trains. Firefighters said nobody was trapped.

Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez said the causes of the incident were being investigated.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  2. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  3. Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff
  4. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  5. Here’s who is on Time’s 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  6. Warnock wins Georgia Senate runoff, expanding Democratic majority
  7. Democrats make major concession on vaccine mandate
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — Georgia Senate victory caps strong midterms for ...
  9. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  10. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  11. Live results: Georgia Senate Runoff
  12. Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
  13. Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution
  14. McCarthy to McConnell amid omnibus deal talk: ‘Wait till we’re in charge’
  15. Six pledges McCarthy has made for a GOP House as he aims for Speakership
  16. McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution ...
  17. Biden’s South Carolina move reignites tensions with Sanders camp 
  18. Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
Load more

Video

See all Video