trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Tropical Storm Julia takes aim at Nicaragua

by The Associated Press - 10/07/22 12:51 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/07/22 12:51 PM ET

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean Sea, triggering hurricane watches and warnings for Nicaragua and Colombian islands.

Julia had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kmh) and was moving west at 18 mph (30 kmh).

The storm was about 505 miles (815 kilometers) east of Colombia’s Providencia Island.

Nicaragua’s government issued a hurricane watch from Bluefields to the Nicaragua-Honduras border.

The storm is forecast to pass by Colombia’s San Andres and Providencia islands Saturday night on its way to landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday.

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said via Twitter Friday that the government was preparing shelters on the islands. San Andres authorities announced a curfew on residents beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. to limit people in the streets. Yolanda González, director of Colombia’s Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies Institute said Julia could be a Category 1 hurricane when it passes the islands late Saturday.

A greater threat than Julia’s winds, were the five to 10 inches — even 15 inches in isolated areas — of rain the storm was expected to dump across Central America.

Its remnants will sweep across Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and southern Mexico, a region already saturated by weeks of heavy rains.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the first ...
  2. As Mar-a-Lago case ...
  3. The Memo: Biden’s ...
  4. When civil war becomes all the rage
  5. Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters ...
  6. These Florida Republicans requested ...
  7. Sasse’s expected exit shrinks ...
  8. Georgia GOP lieutenant governor ...
  9. FBI leak: Is ‘Hurricane ...
  10. Walker claims he learned identity of ...
  11. US purchases $290 million of drug for ...
  12. Sanders offers blistering ...
  13. What Biden’s marijuana order does ...
  14. 665 FBI employees left agency after ...
  15. Hurricane Julia expected to form over ...
  16. Rep. Casten says his daughter died ...
  17. Senate Republican bill would repeal ...
  18. Zelensky urges world leaders to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video