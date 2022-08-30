trending:

AP International

Truck collides with minibus in Iran, killing at least 16

by The Associated Press - 08/30/22 4:12 AM ET
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A truck collided with a minibus packed with laborers on Tuesday in southwestern Iran, local media reported, killing at least 16 people.

The crash in the impoverished Khuzestan province also injured eight passengers, who were rushed to local hospitals. The truck was on the road linking the city of Shushtar with the city of Dezful when it crashed.

Public mourning was announced by Khuzestan’s officials in the city of Shushtar.

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, with some 17,000 deaths annually. The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

