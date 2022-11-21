trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Strong quake rocks Solomon Islands, sends people fleeing

by NICK PERRY, Associated Press - 11/21/22 10:03 PM ET
by NICK PERRY, Associated Press - 11/21/22 10:03 PM ET
People gather outside shuttered stores in Honiara, Solomon Islands, following an earthquake, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. A powerful earthquake jolted the Solomon Islands Tuesday afternoon, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground. (AP Photo/Charley Piringi)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the Solomon Islands Tuesday afternoon, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground.

There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries, although Australia’s prime minister said a roof at its High Commission had collapsed. An initial tsunami warning was withdrawn after the threat passed.

Solomon Islands government spokesperson George Herming said he was in his office on the second floor of a building in the capital, Honiara, when the quake rocked the city. He said he crawled underneath his table.

“It’s a huge one that just shocked everybody,” Herming said.

“We have tables and desks, books and everything scattered all over the place as a result of the earthquake, but there’s no major damage to structure or buildings,” he said.

Herming said the Solomon Islands, which is home to about 700,000 people, doesn’t have any big high-rises that might be vulnerable to a quake. He said there was some panic around the town and traffic jams as everybody tried to drive to higher ground.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all the staff of Australia’s High Commission were safe.

“There are no known injuries but the roof of the High Commission annex has collapsed, which would point to likely damage throughout the city,” Albanese told Parliament.

“Staff have been moved to higher ground because there was a tsunami warning that was issued. Our High Commission is seeking to confirm the safety of all Australians in the Solomons. There are difficulties because phone lines have gone down. So there are communication difficulties there,” Albanese added.

Freelance journalist Charley Piringi said he was standing outside near schools on the outskirts of Honiara when the quake sent the children running.

“The earthquake rocked the place,” he said. “It was a huge one. We were all shocked, and everyone is running everywhere.”

The quake’s epicenter was in the ocean about 56 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of Honiara at a depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially warned of possible hazardous waves for the region but later downgraded a tsunami warning as the threat passed.

The Solomon Islands sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a arc along the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

___

Associated Press reporter Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this report.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  2. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  3. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  4. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  5. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  6. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  7. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  8. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  9. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  10. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  11. Reality TV’s Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
  12. Voters name Trump as biggest loser of midterms
  13. Republicans seize on early voting after disappointing midterms
  14. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  15. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  16. Vet who took down alleged club shooter: ‘I reached up and did what I had to ...
  17. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  18. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on his party understanding the border: ‘Not even ...
Load more

Video

See all Video