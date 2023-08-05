trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Tugboat sinks in Egypt’s Suez Canal after colliding with tanker

by AP - 08/05/23 3:28 PM ET
by AP - 08/05/23 3:28 PM ET

CAIRO (AP) — A tugboat sank Saturday in Egypt’s Suez Canal after it collided with a Hong Kong-flagged tanker, the waterway’s authorities said.

In a statement, the Suez Canal Authority, which oversees the operation of the key water passage, said its teams were working to recover the tugboat after it launched an operation to save the seven-person crew. It did not mention whether the movement of other ships transporting through the canal had been affected.

The canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red Seas, sees periodic groundings of mega-large transport ships that go through it, many of them traveling between China and Europe and the Western Hemisphere. Tugboats help guide ships passing through.

The tanker involved in Saturday’s collision, the authority said, was the Hong Kong-flagged tanker Chinagas Legend, which it said was now waiting in Port Said.

In March 2021 a skyscraper-sized container ship, the Panama-flagged Ever Given, ran aground in a single-lane stretch of the canal, blocking the waterway. A massive salvage effort by a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, freed it six days later, ending the crisis and allowing hundreds of waiting ships to pass through the canal.

Opened in 1869, the Suez Canal provides a vital link for oil, natural gas and cargo of Egypt’s top foreign currency earners. In 2015, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s government completed a major expansion of the canal, allowing it to accommodate the world’s largest vessels.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  2. Dershowitz slams Barr for ‘dead wrong’ comments on Trump indictment
  3. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  4. Newsom spokesperson slams DeSantis debate counteroffer as a ‘joke’
  5. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  6. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  7. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  8. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  9. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  10. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  11. Pence confirms he took notes on Trump about overturning election
  12. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  13. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  14. Trump hits Pence for standing by his decision to certify 2020 election: He’s ...
  15. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  16. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  17. What to know about the new SAVE student loan repayment plan before pandemic ...
  18. Fox News to Trump: Show up for the debate
Load more