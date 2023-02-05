trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Turkey detains 15 for IS links but finds no concrete threats

by The Associated Press - 02/05/23 2:55 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/05/23 2:55 AM ET

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police have arrested 15 people for alleged links to the extremist Islamic State group, the country’s official news agency said late Saturday, following days of security warnings by Western consulates.

Anadolu news agency, sourcing an Istanbul police statement, said the group was detained for purportedly planning attacks on the Swedish and Dutch Consulates in Istanbul as well as on churches and synagogues. But the police added they couldn’t ascertain any “concrete threats” against the locations.

The intelligence that led to the police operation stated that the group may have received instructions from an affiliate of IS called Islamic State-Khorasan Province, which is active in South Asia and Central Asia.

Sweden and the Netherlands have been the subject of angry protests in Turkey after an anti-Muslim activist burned the Muslim holy book in Stockholm. and a similar action took place in The Hague.

This week, a group of Western countries temporarily closed down their consulates in Istanbul over security concerns. Turkish government officials accused them of failing to share information on the security threat that led to the closures and of aiming to cause harm to Turkey.

In November, a bombing on Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue, located in the heart of the city and near a number of foreign consulates, killed six people and wounded several others. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on Kurdish militants but they have denied involvement.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  2. China condemns US ‘attack’ on surveillance balloon as ‘overreaction’
  3. Prospects rise for NY charges against Trump in Stormy Daniels case
  4. For Trump, one step forward, two steps back
  5. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  6. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  7. Kemp’s political clout grows ahead of 2024
  8. US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
  9. 8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
  10. Little enthusiasm for Biden-Trump rematch seen in new poll
  11. Why the US waited to shoot down the China balloon
  12. Five things Biden is likely to say and not say in the State of the Union
  13. Anti-TikTok pressure is bipartisan and mounting in Congress
  14. House Republican says he’s working with Democrats on ‘fail-safe’ option ...
  15. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  16. Denialism is seeping into legislation and undermining public health
  17. When will I get my tax refund?
  18. US works to recover debris, intel from downed Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
Load more

Video

See all Video