trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Turkey raises its key interest rate to 17.5% as orthodox economics return after May’s election

by AP - 07/20/23 7:21 AM ET
by AP - 07/20/23 7:21 AM ET

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s central bank raised its key interest rate to 17.5% Thursday in a further sign of commitment to orthodox economic policy following elections in May.

The 2.5 percentage point hike came a month after the bank raised rates from 8.5% to 15% following more than a year of rate-cutting prompted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The bank started cutting rates in late 2021 in line with Erdogan’s belief that lowering interest rates fights inflation, contradicting traditional economic theory.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  2. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  3. GOP senators say Manchin bid would boost Trump, hurt Biden 
  4. Gaetz says he’ll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. The Hill’s Morning Report — GOP pauses to gauge Trump’s legal jeopardy
  7. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  8. Florida Board of Education approves controversial standards for teaching Black ...
  9. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  10. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  11. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  12. Senate takes up controversial defense bill after House brawl
  13. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  14. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  15. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  16. Julie Johnson may make history as first openly LGBTQ lawmaker from South
  17. Greene stirs Hunter Biden controversy as parties battle at IRS whistleblower ...
  18. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
Load more