trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Turkish, Syrian, Russian defense chiefs hold surprise talks

by The Associated Press - 12/28/22 10:57 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/28/22 10:57 AM ET

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish, Syrian and Russian defense ministers have held previously unannounced talks in Moscow, the Turkish and Russian defense ministries said on Wednesday. It was the first ministerial level meeting between rivals Turkey and Syria since the start of the Syrian conflict 11 years ago.

A Turkish defense ministry statement said the Turkish, Syrian and Russian intelligence chiefs also attended the talks in Moscow which, it said, took place in a “positive atmosphere.”

The discussion focused on “the Syrian crisis, the refugee problem and efforts for a joint struggle against terror organizations present on Syrian territory,” the ministry said.

It added that the sides would continue to hold trilateral meetings.

Russia has long been pressing for a reconciliation between Turkey and the Syrian government — Moscow’s close ally — which have been standing on opposite sides in Syria’s civil war.

Turkey backed rebels trying to oust Syrian President Bashar Assad. Damascus for its part denounced Turkey’s hold over stretches of territory in northern Syria which were seized in Turkish military incursions launched since 2016 to drive Kurdish militant groups away from the frontier.

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that the three ministers discussed ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the refugee issue and to combat extremist groups.

The parties noted “the constructive nature of the dialogue … and the need to continue it in the interests of further stabilizing the situation” in Syria and the region as a whole, the short statement said. It didn’t provide any other details.

The previously unannounced talks in Moscow follow repeated warnings by Turkey of a new land incursion into Syria after a deadly bombing in Istanbul last month. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and on the Syria-based People’s Protection Units, or YPG. Both groups denied involvement.

Russia has opposed a new Turkish military offensive.

The efforts toward a Turkish-Syrian reconciliation also comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who faces presidential and parliamentary elections in June — is under intense pressure at home to send Syrian refugees back. Anti-refugee sentiment is rising in Turkey amid an economic crisis.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript reveals new low for Trump World
  2. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  3. US to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid COVID outbreaks
  4. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  5. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  6. House sergeant-at-arms to Jan. 6 panel: Response ‘would have been ...
  7. Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
  8. Rep. Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
  9. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
  10. Buttigieg faces key test amid Southwest meltdown
  11. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  12. Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos
  13. Biden doesn’t trust some Secret Service, doesn’t believe ‘details’ of ...
  14. Greta Thunberg one-ups Andrew Tate on Twitter
  15. ADL chief blasts ‘offensive’ Whoopi Goldberg comments on Holocaust
  16. How Murdoch’s media empire turned on Trump in 2022 
  17. Jan. 6 transcript: Mnuchin briefly discussed 25th Amendment removal of Trump
  18. Whoopi Goldberg apologizes again for controversial Holocaust remarks
Load more

Video

See all Video