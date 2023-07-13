trending:

AP International

Two hospitalized, buildings damaged in Kyiv by Russian drone strike overnight

by AP - 07/13/23 12:18 AM ET
Residents stand outside an apartment building damaged in Russia's air attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces unleashed a barrage of self-exploding Iranian-made Shahed drones early Thursday morning, according to the Kyiv City Administration.

Nearly ten drones were identified and shot down, the municipal authorities wrote on Telegram.

Explosions were heard in different parts of the city, and debris from intercepted drones fell on five districts of the Ukrainian capital. Some buildings were damaged, and two people hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Volodymyr Motus, a 22-year-old resident of an east Kyiv building hit by drone debris, carefully picked his way across the floor a destroyed apartment, his footsteps accompanied by the sound of shattered glass. The mangled furniture was coated in a thick layer of dust.

“I was in my apartment and suddenly I heard a boom, that’s all. Then the alarm went off and I went down to the shelter.”

He said that some people were injured, but they were all alive.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

