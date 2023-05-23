trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UK police face questions over road deaths of 2 teens that sparked Cardiff riot

by AP - 05/23/23 12:45 PM ET
by AP - 05/23/23 12:45 PM ET
Council workers clear debris from the area immediately around a car that was set alight in Ely, Cardiff, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Several dozen youths pelted police with objects and set cars ablaze on Monday evening in Cardiff in local unrest that erupted after two teenagers died in a road accident. (PA via AP)
Council workers clear debris from the area immediately around a car that was set alight in Ely, Cardiff, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Several dozen youths pelted police with objects and set cars ablaze on Monday evening in Cardiff in local unrest that erupted after two teenagers died in a road accident. (PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Several dozen youths pelted police with objects and set cars and trash bins ablaze in Cardiff in local unrest that erupted after two teenagers died in a road crash, officials said Tuesday.

Police said they were supporting the bereaved families and arresting the rioters — but faced questions about whether officers’ actions contributed to the fatal crash. Two teenage boys, ages 15 and 16, died in a crash involving an electronic bicycle in the Ely district of the Welsh capital on Monday evening, police said.

The South Wales force said “large-scale disorder” broke out after officers were called to the scene.

Chief Superintendent Martyn Stone said the force had received video footage showing a police van following an e-bike in the area minutes before the crash. But he said there were no police vehicles on the street when the crash occurred.

He said the force had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which investigates deaths in which police may be involved.

Scenes livestreamed on social media Monday night showed dozens of people, many wearing hoods or ski masks, milling around while others threw objects and shot off fireworks at a line of police officers with riot shields blocking one end of the street.

A fire was burning and a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead. Shortly before midnight, a car was set on fire and burned fiercely, while a second vehicle was overturned and set ablaze.

The mayhem continued into the early hours of Tuesday, and at one point police officers were stationed outside Ely Police Station after suggestions it could be targeted.

Stone said 15 officers were injured, with 11 needing hospital treatment. He said police had made “a number” of arrests.

Resident John Urquhart said tensions rose in the area when police failed to tell local people what had happened.

“There was no attempt to communicate with the crowd and they showed nothing but disdain for the community and acted like we didn’t deserve to know what happened on our own doorstep,” he said.

“There was nobody going through the crowd. Crucially, I think the police really needed people to be out talking to the community and putting their minds at ease.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  2. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  3. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  4. McCarthy, Dems temper expectations on debt-ceiling deal
  5. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  6. Trump faces intensifying legal problems
  7. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  8. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  9. The top 10 GOP candidates for president 
  10. Chicago mpox outbreak raises alarm over summer spread
  11. Sanders calls on Biden to use 14th Amendment to raise debt ceiling 
  12. Greene wins auction for used McCarthy lip balm with $100K bid
  13. The most popular college majors aren’t the highest-paying – these degrees ...
  14. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  15. Box truck driver said he wanted to ‘seize power,’ ‘kill the president’: ...
  16. Court sets hearing to consider suspending debt limit law as unconstitutional
  17. Russia intercepts two US bombers over Baltic Sea
  18. Durham Report: The FBI is as bad as you feared, maybe worse
Load more

Video

See all Video