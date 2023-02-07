trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UK police officer, exposed as serial rapist, jailed for life

by SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press - 02/07/23 8:06 AM ET
by SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press - 02/07/23 8:06 AM ET
Protestors from Women Against Rape & Women of Colour Global Woman’s strike, stand outside Southwark Crown Court, ahead of the sentencing of former police officer David Carrick who served as a Met officer for 20 years before being unmasked as one of the country’s most prolific sex offenders, in London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Carrick pleaded guilty last month to 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape against 12 women over 18 years. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A former London police officer was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years for raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period.

Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick, 48, admitted last month he was a serial rapist in what prosecutors described as one of the most shocking cases involving a serving police officer.

Carrick, who joined the force in 2001, pleaded guilty to 49 offenses including 24 counts of rape and charges including assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment. His crimes took place between 2003 and 2020.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said the former officer “took monstrous advantage of women” behind a public appearance of propriety and trustworthiness.

“You brazenly raped and sexually assaulted a number of women, some very brutally, and you behaved as if you were untouchable. You were bold and at times relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you,” the judge told Carrick.

“For nearly two decades you were proved right but now a combination of those 12 women, by coming forward, and your police colleagues, by acting on their evidence, have exposed you and brought you low,” she added.

The judge said Carrick had attempted to kill himself while on remand in a London high-security prison.

The Metropolitan Police has apologized to victims after it emerged that nine allegations of rape and other crimes were made against Carrick between 2000 and 2021. He was only suspended from the force after his arrest for a rape complaint in 2021.

The case was the latest in a string of scandals to undermine public trust in the Metropolitan Police, the largest police force in Britain. Authorities have put heavy pressure on the police to reform its culture and standards after a series of allegations of misogyny and racism within its ranks.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the top government official responsible for policing, said Tuesday that Carrick’s crimes were “a scar on our police.” An inquiry is ongoing into his behavior and decision-making processes around his vetting, she said.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene yells ‘liar’ after Biden remark on Medicare, Social Security during ...
  2. What messages are Congress members sending with their buttons?
  3. Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union
  4. State of the Union live updates: Biden calls for Medicare protection, policing ...
  5. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  6. Cameras catch Santos interactions before Biden’s State of the Union address
  7. Ukraine claims more than 1,000 Russia troops killed in single day
  8. Biden has tense exchange with Republicans on Social Security during State of ...
  9. Pentagon says Austin rebuffed when he sought to reach out to Beijing over ...
  10. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  11. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  12. Trump set to respond to Biden’s State of the Union speech
  13. Graham under fire for voting for Biden judicial nominees 
  14. Breach at Air Force One base under investigation
  15. Bono joins rich tradition of SOTU celebrity guests
  16. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
  17. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is designated survivor for 2023 State of the Union
  18. Watch live: Biden’s State of the Union address 
Load more

Video

See all Video