trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UK says Falklands are British as Argentina seeks new talks

by DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press - 03/04/23 8:31 AM ET
by DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press - 03/04/23 8:31 AM ET
FILE – The Argentinian cruiser General Belgrano sinks amid orange life rafts holding survivors in the South Atlantic Ocean, May 1, 1982, after being torpedoed by the British Royal Navy. The government of Argentina informed Britain on Thursday, March 2, 2023, that it has ended a cooperation pact signed in 2016 between the two countries and called on London to talks to discuss the sovereignty of the Islands. (AP Photo, File)

LONDON (AP) — Britain has reasserted its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands after Argentina pulled out of a cooperation agreement and demanded new talks over the South Atlantic territory that sparked a 1982 war between the two countries.

The pronouncement came after Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said on Twitter that he informed British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly about his country’s decision when the pair met on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in India last week.

“The Falkland Islands are British,” Cleverly tweeted late Friday. “Islanders have the right to decide their own future — they have chosen to remain a self-governing U.K. Overseas Territory.’’

Earlier, Cafiero said he told Cleverly that Argentina had decided to pull out of a 2016 agreement in which the the two countries pledged to work together on a variety of issues. While that agreement sought to improve cooperation in the South Atlantic, both sides continued to assert their claims to sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, known as Islas Malvinas in Argentina.

Cafiero also said he proposed new talks in line with a 1965 U.N. General Assembly resolution that encouraged Britain and Argentina to find a peaceful solution to the dispute over the islands.

Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the islands, which are about 300 miles (480 kilometers) from South America and home to some 3,500 people.

Argentina argues that the islands were illegally taken from it in 1833. Britain, which says its territorial claim dates to 1765, sent a warship to the islands in 1833 to expel Argentine forces who had sought to establish sovereignty over the territory.

Argentina invaded the islands in 1982, triggering a two-month war that claimed the lives of 255 British service members, three islanders and 649 Argentine personnel. The Argentine forces were ultimately expelled and Britain reasserted its control.

Residents in 2013 voted overwhelmingly in favor of remaining an overseas territory of the United Kingdom.

David Rutley, Britain’s minister for the Americas, expressed disappointment in Argentina’s decision.

“Argentina has chosen to step away from an agreement that has brought comfort to the families of those who died in the 1982 conflict,’’ Rutley, who recently visited Buenos Aires, said on Twitter. “Argentina, the U.K. and the Falklands all benefited from this agreement.’’

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll
  2. Do Democrats need a past ‘superstar’ to hold the White House in 2024?
  3. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  4. Five takeaways from this year’s CPAC
  5. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  6. Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to divorce husband after 22 years
  7. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  8. Trump frames 2024 as existential fight: ‘This is the final battle’
  9. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  10. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  11. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  12. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  13. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  14. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  15. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  16. Haley to hit Trump on spending record in closed-door Saturday speech
  17. Why concerns are rising about drug-resistant Shigella infections
  18. Manchin indicates opposition to Biden lands nominee over internal memo
Load more

Video

See all Video