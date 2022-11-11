trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UK summons Iran envoy over alleged threats to journalists

by The Associated Press - 11/11/22 11:41 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/11/22 11:41 AM ET
Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrives in Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting in London, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister summoned Iran’s top diplomat in London on Friday to protest alleged threats against journalists in the U.K.

The Foreign Office said that in recent years London’s Metropolitan Police has “contacted a number of U.K.-based journalists, having received credible information about a threat to their lives.”

It didn’t identify the journalists, but U.K-based Farsi-language satellite news channel Iran International said earlier this week that police had told two of its journalists about “an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.” It said the threats came from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he had summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires, Mehdi Hosseini Matin, “to make clear that we do not tolerate threats to life and intimidation of any kind towards journalists, or any individual, living in the U.K.”

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Laxalt’s lead in Nevada Senate race ...
  2. Haberman: Trump ‘willing to burn it ...
  3. Masters slams McConnell over campaign ...
  4. Arizona official hits back at Kari ...
  5. Rubio, Hawley call for Senate GOP ...
  6. Senate GOP fears another Trump ...
  7. GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement ...
  8. Cortez Masto draws closer to Laxalt ...
  9. Election denier Finchem defeated in ...
  10. The case for permanent standard time
  11. All three House Democrats win ...
  12. Ousted Dem campaign chair blasts ...
  13. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in ...
  14. GOP candidate who reportedly ...
  15. Boebert takes lead in Colorado House ...
  16. Trump claims without evidence he sent ...
  17. Trump apologizes to Melania, Hannity ...
  18. Sununu says Graham, Scott cost GOP ...
Load more

Video

See all Video