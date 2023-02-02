trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UK to probe whether 1998 Omagh bomb could have been stopped

by The Associated Press - 02/02/23 9:27 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/02/23 9:27 AM ET
Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, leaves after a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government said Thursday it will hold a public inquiry into whether the deadliest bombing in Northern Ireland’s decades of violence could have been prevented.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced an independent probe of the 1998 car bombing in the town of Omagh that killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, and wounded hundreds more. An Irish Republican Army dissident group, the Real IRA, claimed responsibility.

A court ordered the government to investigate in response to a legal challenge by Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was killed by the 225-kilogram (500-pound) bomb. Gallagher alleges that intelligence failings allowed a “preventable atrocity” to occur.

Heaton-Harris said the inquiry “will focus specifically on the four grounds which the court held as giving rise to plausible arguments that the bombing could have been prevented,” including whether security services had advance intelligence of the bomb. It will have the power to compel witnesses to testify under oath.

Heaton-Harris said he hoped the decision to hold an independent inquiry “gives some comfort to those families who have long campaigned for this outcome.”

The attack on Aug. 15, 1998 came months after the Good Friday peace accord largely ended three decades of conflict known as “the Troubles.” Major Catholic and Protestant paramilitary groups gave up violence and disarmed, but small splinter groups continued to mount attacks.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Eyeing defense spending cuts, House GOP targets military ‘wokeness’
  2. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  3. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  4. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  5. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  6. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  7. Trump taunts Haley about past statements on challenging him
  8. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  9. House to vote on resolution removing Omar from panel 
  10. Trump’s tall tale of the tape
  11. 7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
  12. Republicans introduce second impeachment article for Mayorkas
  13. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  14. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  15. Jim Jordan wields the gavel — and new power
  16. North Korea warns US of ‘overwhelming nuclear force’
  17. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  18. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
Load more

Video

See all Video