trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Ukraine first lady attends London meeting on sexual violence

by The Associated Press - 11/28/22 12:52 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/28/22 12:52 PM ET
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, right, is greeted by Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty outside 10 Downing Street in London, Monday Nov. 28, 2022, during her visit to the UK. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Russian soldiers must be held accountable for raping Ukrainian women and committing other acts of sexual violence during Russia’s war in Ukraine, the country’s first lady, Olensa Zelenska, told an international conference on preventing sexual violence in conflicts Monday.

Zelenska told the London summit that sexual violence was being perpetrated “systematically and openly” as the war in Ukraine drags on. Phone recordings have shown Russian soldiers openly discussing rape with their relatives at home, Zelenska said.

“Sexual violence is the most cruel, most animalistic way to prove mastership over someone. And for victims of this kind of violence, it is difficult to testify in war times because nobody feels safe”, she said.

“This is another instrument that they’re using as their weaponry. This is another weapon in their arsenal in this war and conflict. That’s why they’re using this systematically and openly,” she added.

Zelenska then visited Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official residence at No. 10 Downing Street. She was greeted by Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, and the two women decorated the Christmas tree outside the residence in front of assembled photographers.

Zelenska is expected to address British lawmakers on Tuesday as part of her U.K. visit.

Sunak visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv earlier this month, where he offered continued U.K. support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  2. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  3. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  4. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  5. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  6. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  7. Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist
  8. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  9. Supreme Court responds to lawmakers over alleged Hobby Lobby leak
  10. USMNT’s Tyler Adams asked by Iranian reporter about being Black, representing ...
  11. GOP senators slam Trump over dinner with white supremacist
  12. A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights
  13. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  14. CNN to Elon Musk after sharing fake headline: ‘Be Better’
  15. Same-sex marriage bill advances one step closer to Senate passage
  16. What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County
  17. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  18. Don Lemon presses Trump-era official on Nick Fuentes dinner: ‘It sounds like ...
Load more

Video

See all Video