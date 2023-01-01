trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks

by RENATA BRITO, Associated Press - 01/01/23 8:07 AM ET
by RENATA BRITO, Associated Press - 01/01/23 8:07 AM ET
An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians woke up to a grim 2023 Sunday, reeling from more sirens and fresh missile attacks as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year’s Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three.

Shortly after midnight, air raid alerts had sounded in the capital, followed by a barrage of missiles that interrupted Ukrainians’ small celebrations at home. Ukrainian officials say Russia is now deliberately targeting civilians, seeking to create a climate of fear and destroy morale.

Another strike at noon Sunday in the southern Zaporizhzhia region killed one person, according to the the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Starukh. But Kyiv was largely quiet, and people there on New Year’s Day savored the snippets of peace.

“Of course it was hard to celebrate fully because we understand that our soldiers can’t be with their family,” Evheniya Shulzhenko said while sitting with her husband on a park bench overlooking the city.

But a “really powerful” end-of-year speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on New Year’s Eve lifted her spirits and made her proud to be Ukrainian, Shulzhenko said. She recently moved to Kyiv after living in Bakhmut and Kharkiv, two cities that have experienced some of the heaviest fighting of the war.

Multiple blasts rocked the capital and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday and through the night, wounding dozens. An AP photographer at the scene of an explosion in Kyiv on Saturday saw a woman’s body as her husband and son stood nearby. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two schools were damaged, including a kindergarten.

The strikes came 36 hours after widespread missile attacks Russia launched Thursday to damage energy infrastructure facilities. Saturday’s unusually quick follow-up alarmed Ukrainian officials. Russia has carried out airstrikes on Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October, increasing the suffering of Ukrainians, while its ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance.

Nighttime shelling in parts of the southern city of Kherson killed one person and blew out hundreds of windows in a children’s hospital, according to deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Ukrainian forces reclaimed the city in November after Russia’s forces withdrew across the Dnieper River, which bisects the Kherson region.

When shells hit the children’s hospital on Saturday night, surgeons were operating on a 13-year-old boy who was seriously wounded in a nearby village that evening, Kherson Gov. Yaroslav Yanushevych said. The boy was transferred in serious condition to a hospital about 99 kilometers (62 miles) away in Mykolaiv.

Elsewhere, a 22-year-old woman died of wounds from a Saturday rocket attack Saturday in the eastern town of Khmelnytskyi, the city’s mayor said.

Instead of New Year’s fireworks, Oleksander Dugyn said he and his friends and family in Kyiv watched the sparks caused by Ukrainian air defense forces countering Russian attacks.

“We already know the sound of rockets, we know the moment they fly, we know the sound of drones. The sound is like the roar of a moped,” said Dugin, who was strolling with his family in the park. “We hold on the best we can.”

While Russia’s bombardments have left many Ukrainians without heating and electricity due to damage or controlled blackouts meant to preserve the remaining power supply, Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator said Sunday there would be no restrictions on electricity use for one day.

“The power industry is doing everything possible to ensure that the New Year’s holiday is with light, without restrictions,” utility company Ukrenergo said.

It said businesses and industry had cut back to allow the additional electricity for households.

—-

For more AP stories on the war in Ukraine, go to https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  2. GOP governor: Jan. 6 should disqualify Trump from holding office
  3. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
  4. GOP sounds alarm over struggles with Gen Z voters
  5. Five ways to prepare for an uncertain 2023 economy
  6. Scrutiny turns to George Santos’s campaign funding
  7. What fast food places and restaurants are open New Year’s Eve, Day?
  8. Kevin Brady on Trump tax return release: ‘This is a dangerous new precedent’
  9. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  10. Hoyer confident McCarthy has votes to be Speaker
  11. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  12. An Orthodox Christmas offensive can set conditions for winning the Ukraine war
  13. Immigration, energy, abortion: Scalise announces first legislation for House GOP
  14. Butterfield resigns from Congress ahead of starting lobbying job
  15. Sinner or saint, George Santos must be seated
  16. The political winners and losers of 2022
  17. The ‘Talented Mr. Santos’ faces possible sanctions for hood-winking voters ...
  18. Kevin Brady says George Santos has to take ‘huge steps’ to regain public ...
Load more

Video

See all Video