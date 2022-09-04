trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Ukrainian firefighters rescue kitten from burning building

by The Associated Press - 09/04/22 4:11 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/04/22 4:11 PM ET

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian firefighters known for rescuing people from buildings hit by shelling in more than six months of war helped a small, furry survivor this weekend — a gray-and-white kitten.

The rescuers, wearing full firefighting gear, battled raging flames and smoke to pull the kitten out from under a metal chair in the rubble of a wooden hotel-restaurant complex hit by a rocket in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, the country’s emergency services said Sunday on Facebook.

Video showed the firefighters petting and cuddling the feline as they carried it to safety. One used water from a firetruck to wipe down the kitten in his arms.

“We found a beauty,” one of the firefighters said as the kitten wiggled around in a colleague’s arms. Another said, “Get this kitty some oxygen.”

Ukraine’s emergency services said the kitten’s paw needed medical attention.

“Heroes of our time,” the emergency services proclaimed of the firefighters. “They protect, work, save, treat … And we wish the cat a speedy recovery.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former GOP rep: Trump gave Democrats ...
  2. These GOP figures have knocked Trump ...
  3. Lofgren says Trump’s Saturday rally ...
  4. Trump says Fox News pushing ...
  5. Graham defends ‘riots in the ...
  6. Ron DeSantis’s genius plan to solve ...
  7. Why the US is becoming more brazen ...
  8. Trump may not be able to control the ...
  9. Lofgren says Trump’s FBI criticism ...
  10. Country singer Jason Aldean dropped ...
  11. Seven races that could decide the ...
  12. Scrutiny builds over FBI’s ...
  13. Why China is fuming over NASA’s ...
  14. Trump must explain what he did and ...
  15. Raskin: Ginni Thomas has ...
  16. Trump calls Biden ‘an enemy of the ...
  17. McCaul: A lot of Republicans were ...
  18. Our narrowing options in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video