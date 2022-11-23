trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan

by JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press - 11/23/22 2:32 AM ET
by JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press - 11/23/22 2:32 AM ET
FILE – Supporters of Scottish Independence hold a banner outside the Supreme Court in London, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Britain’s Supreme Court is due to rule Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, on whether Scotland can hold a vote on independence without the consent of the U.K. government, a case with huge implications for the future of the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government’s campaign to break away from the United Kingdom.

The top court ruled that the Scottish Parliament “does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.”

Supreme Court President Robert Reed said the five justices were unanimous in the verdict.

The semi-autonomous Scottish government wants to hold a referendum next October with the question “Should Scotland be an independent country?”

The Conservative U.K. government in London refuses to approve a vote, saying the question was settled in a 2014 referendum that saw Scottish voters reject independence by a margin of 55% to 45%.

The pro-independence government in Edinburgh wants to revisit the decision, though, arguing that Britain’s departure from the European Union — which a majority of Scottish voters opposed — has radically changed the political and economic landscape.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon argues that she has a democratic mandate from the Scottish people to hold a new secession vote because there is an independence-supporting majority in the Scottish Parliament.

During Supreme Court hearings last month, Dorothy Bain, the Scottish government’s top law officer, said the majority of Scottish lawmakers had been elected on commitments to hold a fresh independence referendum. She also said a referendum would be advisory, rather than legally binding — though a “yes” vote would create strong momentum for Scotland to break away.

U.K. government lawyer James Eadie argued that power to hold a referendum rests with the U.K. Parliament in London, because “it’s of critical importance to the United Kingdom as a whole,” not just Scotland.

Polls suggest Scots are about evenly split on independence — and also that a majority of voters do not want a new referendum anytime soon.

Independence supporters plan to rally outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh and at other sites later Wednesday.

Scotland and England have been politically united since 1707. Scotland has had its own parliament and government since 1999 and makes its own policies on public health, education and other matters. The U.K.-wide government in London controls matters such as defense and fiscal policy.

Sturgeon has said that if her government loses the court case, she will make the next U.K. national election a de-facto plebiscite on ending Scotland’s three-century-old union with England. She has not given details of how that would work.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  2. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  3. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  4. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  5. McCarthy calls on DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign, threatens impeachment ...
  6. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  7. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  8. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  9. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  10. Judges appear skeptical of Trump special master appointment
  11. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  12. Arizona GOP AG candidate, RNC file lawsuit over 2022 election
  13. Student loans: Here’s how soon payments, interest will restart
  14. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  15. New CNN boss Licht: Idea I want network to be centrist is ‘bulls—‘
  16. AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story
  17. Supreme Court declines to shield Trump tax returns from Congress
  18. Press: Stop the leaks! Impeach Justice Alito!
Load more

Video

See all Video