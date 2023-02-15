trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UN agencies seek $5.6B to help Ukraine, its refugees abroad

by JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press - 02/15/23 4:17 AM ET
by JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press - 02/15/23 4:17 AM ET
A man receives humanitarian aid provided by UN World Food Program and ADRA charity organisation for the residents of the region and internally displaced persons at the distribution center in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s humanitarian aid and refugee agencies said Wednesday they are seeking $5.6 billion to help millions of people in Ukraine and countries that have taken in fleeing Ukrainians in the wake of Russia’s invasion of their country nearly a year ago.

The bulk of the joint appeal — $3.9 billion — is for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which aims to help more than 11 million people by funneling funds through more than 650 partner organizations.

Refugee agency UNHCR, meanwhile, is seeking $1.7 billion to help some 4.2 million refugees who have fled to 10 host countries in eastern and central Europe.

The joint appeal, one of the largest of its kind for a single country, could draw a large outpouring of funds from Western countries, as a similar appeal did since the war began. Such U.N. appeals rarely get fully funded.

“We were relatively well-funded last year,” said Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. “I think the refugee appeal was funded in excess of 70% — not total, but quite good. We count on that to last.”

The appeal comes as a string of crises around the world have stretched the generosity of wealthy donors.

“Of course, this is not the only crisis in the world,” Grandi added. “There’s many others that deserve — I’m just back from Ethiopia, Burundi. Who talks about Burundi? Sorry, but this is the reality and people need support as much as anywhere else.”

The appeal from UNHCR does not cover Russia. Its figures, which are largely drawn from numbers provided by national governments, show that more than 2.8 million refugees from Ukraine have been taken in by Russia.

Grandi said Russia gets funds for those refugees “from other sources” — including un-earmarked funds.

“We stand ready to do more if it’s needed for any Ukrainian that is in need in Russia,” he said. “That offer is on the table and is available.”

The U.N. says humanitarian groups helped nearly 16 million people in Ukraine last year, including in areas not controlled by the Kyiv government. More than one-third of those received cash assistance, which can help prop up the battered national economy.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  2. Judge denies Trump’s offer to give DNA in E. Jean Carroll case, calling it ...
  3. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  4. White House hits GOP for ‘partisan publicity stunts’ ahead of McCarthy-led ...
  5. How China’s spy balloon spurred a rapid shift in US sky patrol
  6. Trump attacks Haley on Medicare, Social Security cuts
  7. Democrats reject Hochul's judicial nominee after GOP state senator's lawsuit
  8. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  9. Frustration builds over response to Ohio train derailment as officials urge ...
  10. Americans’ dissatisfaction with gun laws at new high: Gallup poll
  11. Two Democrats want McConnell’s 2011 debt-ceiling fix proposal to be adopted
  12. Michigan State student who survived high school shooting says system failed her
  13. Haley calls for ‘mental competency tests’ for politicians over 75
  14. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  15. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  16. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  17. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  18. White House weighs possibility of Biden addressing UFOs
Load more

Video

See all Video