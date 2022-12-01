trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UN makes record aid appeal amid disasters, Ukraine war

by The Associated Press - 12/01/22 6:19 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/01/22 6:19 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations said Thursday that it is asking member states for a record $51.5 billion in aid funding for next year, as disasters and the ongoing war in Ukraine drive up humanitarian needs worldwide.

The global body’s humanitarian office said the funds are needed to help 339 million people in 69 countries, an increase of 65 million people compared with the same time last year. The appeal is a 25% increase on that made for 2022, it said.

“Humanitarian needs are shockingly high, as this year’s extreme events are spilling into 2023,” said the U.N.’s emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths.

He cited droughts in the Horn of Africa, floods in Pakistan and the conflict in Ukraine, which have pushed the number of displaced people worldwide above 100 million.

“All of this on top of the devastation left by the pandemic among the world’s poorest,” said Griffiths. “For people on the brink, this appeal is a lifeline. For the international community, it is a strategy to make good on the pledge to leave no one behind.”

The U.N.’s annual Global Humanitarian Overview combines funding required by the global body and numerous nongovernmental organizations

Current funding provided by member states is less than half of what’s needed, forcing aid groups and agencies “to decide who to target with the funds available,” the U.N. humanitarian office said.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  2. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  3. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  4. McCarthy readies for floor showdown in Speakership bid as opponents dig in heels
  5. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  6. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  7. Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges 
  8. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  9. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  10. Why Biden’s repeated call for an assault weapons ban could be a political ...
  11. House panel votes to designate Pelosi ‘Speaker Emerita’
  12. Belarusians at Kyiv’s gates?
  13. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  14. These House members broke from their parties on rail strike legislation
  15. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  16. Rail strike bill is rare rift between Democrats, unions
  17. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — House acts to avert rail strike; Biden urges ...
Load more

Video

See all Video