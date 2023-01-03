trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UN Security Council welcomes new members; 2 are first-timers

by The Associated Press - 01/03/23 8:19 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/03/23 8:19 PM ET
CORRECTS NAME TO PEDRO COMISSARIO – Mozambique’s United Nations Ambassador Pedro Comissário Afonso, left, installs his country’s flag during ceremony for five newly-elected non-permanent members to serve on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2023-2024, Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland got a formal welcome into the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, taking the two-year seats they won unopposed in June.

In a tradition that Kazakhstan started in 2018, the five countries’ ambassadors installed their national flags Tuesday alongside those of other members outside the council chambers.

Mozambican Ambassador Pedro Comissário Afonso of Mozambique called it “a historic date” and Swiss Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl said she felt “a deep sense of humility and responsibility” as their countries marked their first-ever terms on U.N.’s most powerful body. Malta joined for a second time, Ecuador a fourth and Japan a record 12th.

China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent, veto-wielding members of the group. Its 10 other members are elected by the 193-nation General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms. They’re allocated by global regions.

To many countries, winning a council seat is considered a signature diplomatic accomplishment that can raise a nation’s global profile and afford small countries a bigger voice than they might otherwise have in the major international peace and security issues of the day.

The council deploys peacekeeping missions, can approve sanctions and speaks out — sometimes — on conflicts and flashpoints, while also surveying such thematic issues as terrorism and arms control. While many matters are perennials on the agenda, council members also can use the platform to spotlight emerging concerns or topics of particular interest to them.

Countries often campaign for the council for years. Some 60 nations have never had a seat since the group’s formation in 1946.

The five latest members are replacing India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway. Their terms ended Dec. 31.

The other current two-year members are Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and United Arab Emirates.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol  
  2. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  3. House Speaker Election Coverage: House adjourns after McCarthy suffers defeat ...
  4. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  5. Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker
  6. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  7. DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas
  8. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  9. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  10. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  11. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  12. Trump won’t say if he’s sticking by McCarthy after failed Speakership votes
  13. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  14. Damar Hamlin injury tests ESPN with terrifying live television moment
  15. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  16. House adjourns with no Speaker
  17. General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army
  18. Democrats spend day throwing shade at Republicans
Load more

Video

See all Video