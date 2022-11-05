trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

US military hits al-Shabab extremists in Somalia

by OMAR FARUK, Associated Press - 11/05/22 12:19 PM ET
by OMAR FARUK, Associated Press - 11/05/22 12:19 PM ET

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of the group’s fighters.

A statement by the U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the airstrike as being carried out Thursday in “collective self-defense” and at the request of the Somali National Army near the town of Cadale in the Middle Shabelle region.

Cadale is 220 kilometers (137 miles) north of the capital, Mogadishu.

The U.S. statement says al-Shabab fighters had been attacking Somali military forces. It says the initial assessment is that no civilians were killed.

The U.S. has carried out dozens of drone strikes against extremists in Somalia in recent years.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump jabs at DeSantis during ...
  2. Here are the 10 biggest donors in the ...
  3. Final rankings: The seven Senate ...
  4. Powerball: Here are the winning ...
  5. Five races where Democrats could pull ...
  6. Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent ...
  7. Time is running out for House to pass ...
  8. Constitutional defamation: Democrats, ...
  9. Biden on people calling him a ...
  10. 10 words Americans often ...
  11. White House raises eyebrows with ...
  12. A mother’s harrowing RSV story ends ...
  13. Why is there a push to end Daylight ...
  14. Bill Maher on 2022 ...
  15. Vance widens lead over Ryan in final ...
  16. Surging RSV hits children’s ...
  17. U.S. privately asking Ukraine to drop ...
  18. White House says Biden’s coal ...
Load more

Video

See all Video