US soldier dead after a truck hit his military vehicle on a German highway

by AP - 08/02/23 5:45 AM ET
BERLIN (AP) — A U.S. soldier died when a truck hit his Stryker armored vehicle on a highway in southern Germany, the U.S. military said Wednesday.

U.S. Army Europe said in a statement that the accident happened on Tuesday near Tirschenreuth in Bavaria. It said that the civilian semi-truck hit the Stryker as it merged onto the A93 highway.

Civilian medics treated the soldier, who was with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other soldiers traveling in the military vehicle were injured, the army said. It added that it would provide no further details pending notification of next of kin.

