trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Vatican reports income boost in charitable fund, even as donations dip following financial scandals

by NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press - 06/30/23 9:13 AM ET
by NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press - 06/30/23 9:13 AM ET

The Vatican on Friday reported that a key charitable fund, Peter’s Pence, doubled its income in 2022 to 107 million euros, or more than $166 million, even as donations from the faithful dipped slightly following years of scandal over financial mismanagement at the Holy See.

Overall, the Peter’s Pence fund, which finances the Vatican bureaucracy and the pope’s charitable projects around the world, ended 2022 with 11.5 million euros in surplus compared to an 18.4 million-euro deficit in 2021. That year, it only brought in 46.9 million euros in income, according to the financial statement.

It’s the second year that the Holy See has published a dedicated financial statement for the Peter’s Pence fund, part of Pope Francis’ push for greater financial transparency in a bid to assure the faithful that their contributions are being put to good use.

The disclosures follow years of scandal, in particular the Vatican secretariat of state’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate deal that is currently the subject of a criminal trial in the Vatican tribunal. Prosecutors initially alleged that the money invested came from the Peter’s Pence fund, but Vatican officials have since corrected prosecutors and said the money came from other sources.

The scandal over the London real estate deal — plus broader financial problems and the effects of the pandemic, which shuttered churches and deprived them of Mass collections — has led to a fall in donations. Contributions from private individual donors and dioceses, which dedicate a specific Mass collection to the Peter’s Pence fund each June 29, recorded slight decreases in 2022, though income was more than made up for by the sale and management of the Vatican’s vast real estate holdings, the financial statement said.

Once again, the United States was the biggest overall donor to the Peter’s Pence fund, offering 13 million euros in 2022 compared to 11 million euros the previous year. Other big donors were Italy and Germany, but they too offered less last year than the previous. South Korea sent in 3.5 million euros, more than twice what it sent the previous year to move into second place. New to the top 10 donor list in 2022 were Mexico and Slovakia, while Canada and Czech Republic dropped off.

This year’s surplus comes even as expenses in funding the Holy See’s bureaucracy ballooned to 383.9 million euros last year, compared to 237.7 million euros in 2021, in large part because more church-run entities were included in the accounting.

On the charitable front, some of the projects that were funded by Peter’s Pence contributions last year were aid to Ukrainians affected by the war, construction of churches and chapels in Brazil, Bangladesh and Angola and support for training nuns in Malawi.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  2. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  3. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  4. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  5. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  6. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  7. Putin crackdown on Wagner rebellion creates new weak points in Russian ...
  8. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  9. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  10. The Memo: Trump’s Supreme Court shows its seismic impact
  11. Biden plots new course to get relief for student loan borrowers
  12. DeSantis team shares Pride Month-inspired video in latest attack on Trump
  13. Republican LGBTQ group blasts DeSantis over ‘homophobic’ campaign video
  14. Climate crisis: It’s time for more drastic solutions
  15. Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian designer in gay wedding website case
  16. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  17. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
  18. Five takeaways on the Supreme Court’s student debt decision
Load more