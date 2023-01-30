trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Wife of Islamic State leader jailed for 8 years in Somalia

by OMAR FARUK, Associated Press - 01/30/23 10:11 AM ET
by OMAR FARUK, Associated Press - 01/30/23 10:11 AM ET

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A military tribunal in Somalia has sentenced the wife of the head of a terrorist organization linked to the Islamic State group to eight years in prison for passing on information and organizing financial transactions for the group, a military official said Monday.

Fartun Abdirashid, wife of Abdiqadir Mumin, head of the Daesh group, was sentenced on Monday at a military court.

She has been under custody since her arrest in March last year in the capital, Mogadishu.

Abdirashid was accused of frequently transferring $100 to $200 to the group’s members, the public prosecutor’s office said.

She had a working relationship with Bilal Al-Sudaani, a senior Islamic State group official who was killed on Wednesday in a U.S. raid in Somalia’s northern Bari region.

Mumin, a former al-Shabab cleric, pledged his allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2015.

IS holds a smaller footprint in Somalia compared to the al-Shabab terrorist group that has carried out numerous attacks in the country.

Somalia’s forces are carrying out an offensive against al-Shabab that has been described at the most significant in more than a decade.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  2. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  3. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  4. Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre ...
  5. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
  6. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  7. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  8. Trump sues journalist Bob Woodward
  9. Powerball: Here are Monday’s winning numbers for estimated $613M jackpot
  10. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  11. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  12. Bed Bath & Beyond to close additional stores: Here’s where
  13. 100,000 chickens die in fire at Connecticut egg farm
  14. Getting vaccinated at pharmacies works: It could soon disappear
  15. DOJ declines to release communication on Biden docs to House Judiciary
  16. Tim Scott is pivotal figure as Tyre Nichols beating rekindles talk of police ...
  17. Bill Gates: ‘I shouldn’t have had dinners with’ Jeffrey Epstein
  18. Scott says Democrats are to blame for the failure of police reform legislation
Load more

Video

See all Video