trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Witnesses begin testifying in Guinea stadium massacre trial

by BOUBACAR DIALLO, Associated Press - 02/14/23 12:04 PM ET
by BOUBACAR DIALLO, Associated Press - 02/14/23 12:04 PM ET

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Oury Bailo Bah was on the phone with his brother when he heard crackling, gunshots and screams in the background at the stadium where protesters had gathered in 2009.

He urged El Hadj Hassane Bah to stay on the line as he attempted to flee the gunfire from members of the presidential guard known as the red berets.

“He was running and all of a sudden, apparently, the phone dropped because I could hear the surrounding noises, but not my brother,” Oury Bailo Bah said Tuesday. “He didn’t answer anymore.”

Witnesses and victims’ relatives, including Oury Bailo Bah, began giving testimony Tuesday in the trial of 11 defendants charged with murder over the Sept. 28, 2009 massacre that left at least 157 protesters dead and dozens of women raped. As many as 400 people are expected to testify in the coming weeks.

Among those charged is former coup leader Moussa “Dadis” Camara, who testified in December that he had been asleep as the massacre unfolded.

The demonstrators at the stadium that day were protesting Camara’s plans to run for president. The junta said “uncontrolled” elements of the army carried out the rapes and killings. But a Human Rights Watch investigation found that Camara’s top aides were at the stadium and did nothing to stop the violence.

Several months later Camara survived an assassination attempt and fled to Burkina Faso where he lived in exile for more than a decade before returning to stand trial in Guinea.

During his testimony Tuesday, Oury Bailo Bah described the chaos and heartbreak that confronted victims’ families that day. After learning about the massacre on television, he went from hospital to hospital visiting morgues in hope of finding his brother’s body.

“Trucks came, three trucks full of bodies and wounded. I had never seen so much blood from a human being. Human blood was flowing as if we were at a butcher shop,” he recalled.

It would take five more days before the families would be allowed to come and collect the bodies, he said. Dozens of corpses, though, were not there.

Oury Bailo Bah says he knows his brother died that day — he held up a picture of his body in court on Tuesday that was taken in the aftermath of the violence at the stadium. But the family was never able to locate his remains.

Oury Bailo Bah said he had tried to conceal that detail from his mother, hoping to spare her further grief by saying instead that his body was too decomposed to be buried.

“She said to me: ‘Even if he is a mess, you have to put him in a bag and send him to me. I want to see it.’” he testified. “It was at that precise moment that I was forced to admit to her that the body had not been found.”

“We don’t have a grave to gather at,” he said. “What we have left of him is his memory. I would like, Mr. President, to be told where my brother’s body is.”

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  2. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  3. Senate Republicans fear Trump repeat as 2024 field emerges  
  4. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  5. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  6. Biden pays tribute to Feinstein: ‘One of the very best’ senators I ever ...
  7. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  8. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  9. Biden withdraws nominee who said Dem leader was ‘bought’ by pro-Israel ...
  10. Angie Craig says Biden called, Klobuchar brought beer after assault
  11. ‘You just can’t really afford to live like you were before’: Here’s how ...
  12. Bankman-Fried’s use of VPN for Super Bowl leads to new bail restriction
  13. Republicans face continued claims of ‘homophobic and sexist fear-mongering’ ...
  14. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  15. Sanders calls for minimum salary of $60,000 for public school teachers
  16. US military missed Lake Huron object with first missile strike
  17. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  18. Five reasons DeSantis may not be another Jeb Bush
Load more

Video

See all Video