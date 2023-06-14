trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

At least 15 people killed and dozens injured in bus crash in Mali

by BABA AHMED, Associated Press - 06/14/23 4:09 AM ET
by BABA AHMED, Associated Press - 06/14/23 4:09 AM ET

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when two passenger buses collided with a truck in Mali, the government said.

The accident occurred Tuesday morning between Fana and Konobougou cities in the country’s south, said Mama Djenepo, the secretary general for Mali’s ministry of transport.

“The accident involved two passenger coaches bound for Mopti, which collided with a 10-ton truck carrying livestock traveling in the opposite direction,” he said, adding that the cause is believed to be speeding by tired drivers.

While traffic accidents are common in Mali, especially during the rainy season, this is the worst in the West African nation this year, the government said. More than 680 people were killed last year in road accidents and some 8,200 were injured.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP fears Trump legal woes will boomerang on them 
  2. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  3. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  4. Trump unloads on special counsel Jack Smith in speech hours after arraignment
  5. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  6. RFK Jr.’s success leaves progressives pining for competitive primary
  7. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  8. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  9. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
  10. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  11. Virginia 1st-grade teacher who was shot by student was fired, attorney says
  12. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  13. Pence says he ‘can’t defend’ allegations in Trump indictment
  14. Five takeaways from Trump’s arraignment 
  15. Democrats fume as House GOP plans steep spending cuts despite debt ceiling deal
  16. Raskin defends pistol brace rule: ‘We want them to read the 2nd Amendment’
  17. Oversight Democrats call for investigation after DHS IG admits to deleting texts
  18. Jack Smith gear floods online stores as Trump pleads not guilty
Load more

Video

See all Video