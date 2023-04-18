Authorities raid fashion houses in EU antitrust probe
BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in several European Union member states raided fashion houses Tuesday in an initial move linked to an EU antitrust probe, officials said.
The EU Commission said in a statement it was looking into whether some fashion industry players were involved in cartels and other restrictive business practices.
The Commission had already instigated inspections last year and in 2021 but said that Tuesday’s action was unrelated.
The Commission did not name the companies or EU member states involved.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More AP International News
AP International
AP International
AP International
AP International
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
House
Administration
National Security
Court Battles