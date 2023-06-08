trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Authorities recover train from Austrian tunnel after fire forces evacuation

by AP - 06/08/23 4:56 AM ET
by AP - 06/08/23 4:56 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — A train was being recovered on Thursday from an Austrian tunnel where it got stuck when a fire broke out, forcing rescuers to evacuate the 151 people on board.

The regional government in Tyrol province said that 33 people were slightly injured in Wednesday evening’s incident and were taken to hospitals for evaluation. Smoke inhalation appeared to be the main concern.

Officials had initially said that up to 370 people were believed to be on board the overnight train heading from Innsbruck to Amsterdam and Hamburg, a number that they based on seat reservations for the service, but they revised the figure down after the evacuation.

The train was halted immediately after the fire started in the Terfens tunnel east of Innsbruck at around 8:45 p.m., and rescuers from surrounding districts rushed to the scene. A regional government statement said that the cause appeared to be a faulty overhead electric wire that fell on a trailer attached to the train that was transporting passengers’ cars and set two vehicles ablaze.

The evacuation was completed shortly after 11 p.m. By then, the fire had already been extinguished. Around 700 rescuers, firefighters and police officers were involved.

Passengers who didn’t need medical attention were taken by bus to Innsbruck, where they were offered accommodation.

The train was being recovered Thursday morning and was due to be hauled back to the central station in Innsbruck, the regional government said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  2. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  3. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  4. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  5. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  6. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  7. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  8. The Memo: CNN drama shows network lacks solution to Trump dilemma
  9. The Kakhovka Dam’s destruction shows a Russian military on its back foot 
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — House Freedom Caucus forces stalemate
  11. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  12. Harlan Crow’s Senate rejection could force the Supreme Court to address ethics
  13. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  14. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  15. GOP chairman pushes back FBI director contempt vote after full panel gets ...
  16. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  17. Debt deal strikes blow to housing affordability
  18. ‘Laundering thin innuendo’: White House attacks Comer’s credibility ahead ...
Load more

Video

See all Video