trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Avalanche kills 6, including mountain guides, in French Alps

by AP - 04/10/23 7:52 AM ET
by AP - 04/10/23 7:52 AM ET
In this photo provided by Contamines Montjoie, an avalanche rolling down the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, France, in the Haute-Savoie region, some 30 kilometers (almost 20 miles) southwest of Chamonix, Sunday April 9, 2023. The death toll from Sunday's avalanche in the French Alps rose to six, including two mountain guides, local authorities said Monday. (Contamines Montjoie via AP)
In this photo provided by Contamines Montjoie, an avalanche rolling down the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, France, in the Haute-Savoie region, some 30 kilometers (almost 20 miles) southwest of Chamonix, Sunday April 9, 2023. The death toll from Sunday’s avalanche in the French Alps rose to six, including two mountain guides, local authorities said Monday. (Contamines Montjoie via AP)

PARIS (AP) — The death toll from Sunday’s avalanche in the French Alps rose to six, including two mountain guides, local authorities said Monday.

The prosecutor’s office in Bonneville, in the Haute-Savoie region, said the body of a sixth person was found after searches resumed on Monday morning.

The prefecture of Haute-Savoie said one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Eight other people were found unharmed.

No details have been provided on the identity of the victims.

The avalanche on Sunday rolled down the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, in the Haute-Savoie region, some 30 kilometers (almost 20 miles) southwest of Chamonix.

The Alps are a prime vacation spot over France’s Easter long weekend. The local France-Bleu radio station put the size of the avalanche at 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) long and 100 meters (328 feet) wide.

National weather agency Meteo France had not issued a specific avalanche warning for Sunday, assessing the risk as “limited.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  2. Goldman slams Jim Jordan over planned NYC hearing: ‘not welcome in my ...
  3. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  4. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  5. House GOP takes its fight with Alvin Bragg to New York City
  6. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
  7. Justin Jones reappointed to Tennessee House seat after GOP expulsion
  8. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  9. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  10. Will Gavin Newsom run for president? Experts say it’s not if, but when.
  11. Trump appeals order for Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  12. How classified docs quickly spread from gamer chat rooms to the rest of the ...
  13. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  14. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says FDA should ignore judge’s decision blocking abortion ...
  15. Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends
  16. Will Trump attend his rape trial? Judge wants to know
  17. Biden signs bill ending national COVID-19 emergency
  18. Key takeaways from major US intelligence leak
Load more

Video

See all Video