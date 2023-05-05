trending:

Belgium arrests Iraqi suspected of terror attack involvement

by AP - 05/05/23 3:26 AM ET
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities said Friday they have arrested an Iraqi on charges of murder, war crimes and crimes against humanity over bombings that took place in Baghdad more than a decade ago.

The federal prosecutor’s office identified the suspect as a person in their 40s who has been living in Belgium since 2015. It said the suspect was believed to belong to a cell of the al-Qaida terrorist network that was “partly responsible for several bombings in the Green Zone of Baghdad in 2009 and 2010, which killed at least 376 people and injured more than 2,300.”

The suspect was charged with “several murders with terrorist intent, participation in the activities of a terrorist group, war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

